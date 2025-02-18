WWE Raw returns at 8/7c live on Netflix tonight from Charlotte, N.C.

Ahead of the show, the complete spoiler listing for the February 17, 2025 episode has surfaced online.

Featured below is the internal listing for tonight’s episode:

* Sami Zayn promo

* AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Women’s I-C Title No. 1 Contender: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

* Gunther promo

* Penta vs. Pete Dunne

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* New Day promo

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Here are some more backstage notes heading into the show:

* All men’s matches are listed for two segments

* All women’s are set for one

* There is a producer assigned to Gunther and New Day’s segments, which usually indicates physicality

* There is no producer assigned for Sami Zayn’s segment

* Bianca Belair & Naomi are set for the show, to interact with Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez

* “Main Event” Jey Uso was planned for tonight’s show

