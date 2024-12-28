Some spoilers and backstage news have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE SmackDown at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Featured below is what to expect on the final blue brand show of the year tonight, December 27, 2024.

* Bianca Belair, Naomi & Bayley vs. Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton & Candice LeRae

* Braun Strowman vs. Austin Theory

* Chelsea Green Women’s U.S. Title Celebration

* Street Profits vs. Los Garza

* Sami Zayn vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Nick Aldis addresses Kevin Owens’ recent actions

And here are some more backstage notes regarding tonight’s show:

* A producer is set for the Chelsea Green Women’s U.S. Title Celebration segment, which usually indicates physicality

* The opening match is slated for three segments. Each additional bout is scheduled for two segments.

* Natalya vs. Michin in the final tourney bout to determine the next challenger for WWE Speed Women’s Champion Candice LeRae will be taped tonight

* Scheduled for post-show dark matches are Apollo Crews vs. Grayson Waller (pre-show), Bianca Belair & Dakota Kai vs. Shayna Baszler & Sonya Deville, as well as Chad Gable vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso (post-show)

