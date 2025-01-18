The following is the complete spoiler lineup for the Friday, January 17, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from San Diego, California:

* Rey Mysterio promo

* Non title: Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

* Bayley interview

* B-Fab, Piper Niven, Michin, Chelsea Green

* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Solo Sikoa promo with Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza

* B-Fab vs. Piper Niven

* Cody Rhodes-Nick Aldis backstage. Pretty Deadly-DIY-Apollo Crews backstage

* WWE Women’s Title: Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley

Here are some additional backstage news and notes for tonight’s show:

* Chris Sabin vs. Grayson Waller for WWE Speed will be taped tonight

* Dan Engler is set to ref the main event

* There are no post show dark matches scheduled

* Michael Hayes is not listed as a producer for any segments tonight

* Jamie Noble is handling Bloodline related stories tonight

* Kevin Owens is to get involved in Mysterio’s segment

* There is a producer assigned to Solo Sikoa’s segment, which usually indicates physicality

* Piper/B-Fab is set for two segments

* The women’s title match is set for three segments, All other matches are set for two segments

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage from San Diego, CA.

(H/T: Fightful Select)