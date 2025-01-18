The following is the complete spoiler lineup for the Friday, January 17, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown from San Diego, California:
* Rey Mysterio promo
* Non title: Bianca Belair & Naomi vs. Nia Jax & Candice LeRae
* Bayley interview
* B-Fab, Piper Niven, Michin, Chelsea Green
* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Solo Sikoa promo with Tama Tonga and Jacob Fatu
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Los Garza
* B-Fab vs. Piper Niven
* Cody Rhodes-Nick Aldis backstage. Pretty Deadly-DIY-Apollo Crews backstage
* WWE Women’s Title: Tiffany Stratton vs. Bayley
Here are some additional backstage news and notes for tonight’s show:
* Chris Sabin vs. Grayson Waller for WWE Speed will be taped tonight
* Dan Engler is set to ref the main event
* There are no post show dark matches scheduled
* Michael Hayes is not listed as a producer for any segments tonight
* Jamie Noble is handling Bloodline related stories tonight
* Kevin Owens is to get involved in Mysterio’s segment
* There is a producer assigned to Solo Sikoa’s segment, which usually indicates physicality
* Piper/B-Fab is set for two segments
* The women’s title match is set for three segments, All other matches are set for two segments
