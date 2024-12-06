WWE SmackDown takes place tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota, airing live at 8/7c on the USA Network.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:

* Cody Rhodes promo

* US Title Tournament: Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez

* Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven

* Shinsuke Nakamura and Solo SIkoa are both listed for promos

* Tag Titles: MCMG vs. DIY

* Kevin Owens car interview, and Nick Aldis-Gunther-Carmelo Hayes segments backstage are set

* Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable

More notes:

* Cody Rhodes’ promo has a producer assigned, which usually indicates physicality.

* Chad Gable is to be involved in Cody Rhodes’ segment. American Made are at the show as well.

* Chelsea Green is to be ringside for Piper Niven’s match

* Each match is set for two segments

Also scheduled for the taping:

* WWE Speed Taping: Michin vs. Ivy Nile

* Dark Matches: Luke Gallows vs. Austin Theory, Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysteiro and Otis vs. Gunther

(H/T: Fightful Select)