WWE SmackDown takes place tonight from Minneapolis, Minnesota, airing live at 8/7c on the USA Network.
Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:
* Cody Rhodes promo
* US Title Tournament: Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez
* Bianca Belair vs. Piper Niven
* Shinsuke Nakamura and Solo SIkoa are both listed for promos
* Tag Titles: MCMG vs. DIY
* Kevin Owens car interview, and Nick Aldis-Gunther-Carmelo Hayes segments backstage are set
* Cody Rhodes vs. Chad Gable
More notes:
* Cody Rhodes’ promo has a producer assigned, which usually indicates physicality.
* Chad Gable is to be involved in Cody Rhodes’ segment. American Made are at the show as well.
* Chelsea Green is to be ringside for Piper Niven’s match
* Each match is set for two segments
Also scheduled for the taping:
* WWE Speed Taping: Michin vs. Ivy Nile
* Dark Matches: Luke Gallows vs. Austin Theory, Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysteiro and Otis vs. Gunther
