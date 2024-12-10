Several spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event “go-home” episode of WWE Raw in Wichita, Kansas.

Featured below is the spoiler listing for the show:

* “The Ring General” Gunther promo

* Final Testament & The Miz vs. The Wyatt Sicks

* Non-Title Match Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan

* Seth “Freakin” Rollins Promo

* Intercontinental Title Tournament Triple Threat Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

* The New Day Promo

* Anything Goes Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

Here are some more spoilers and backstage notes for this evening:

* Daphanie LaShaunn is set to referee the main event

* There is a producer for the Gunther and Seth Rollins promos, which usually indicates physicality

* There is not a producer for New Day’s Segment

* All matches are set for two segments

* Cody Rhodes, Carmelo Hayes, Bayley, and Tiffany Stratton are at the tapings

And finally, the WWE Main Event taping and dark matches for tonight:

* WWE Main Event Taping: Otis (w / Akira Tozawa & Maxxine) vs. Pete Dunne

* WWE Main Event Taping: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. The Unholy Union

* WWE Main Event Taping: Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaise

* Dark Match: Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Dark Match: “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage from Wichita, KS.

