Several spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event “go-home” episode of WWE Raw in Wichita, Kansas.
Featured below is the spoiler listing for the show:
* “The Ring General” Gunther promo
* Final Testament & The Miz vs. The Wyatt Sicks
* Non-Title Match Dakota Kai vs. Liv Morgan
* Seth “Freakin” Rollins Promo
* Intercontinental Title Tournament Triple Threat Match: Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile
* The New Day Promo
* Anything Goes Match: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
Here are some more spoilers and backstage notes for this evening:
* Daphanie LaShaunn is set to referee the main event
* There is a producer for the Gunther and Seth Rollins promos, which usually indicates physicality
* There is not a producer for New Day’s Segment
* All matches are set for two segments
* Cody Rhodes, Carmelo Hayes, Bayley, and Tiffany Stratton are at the tapings
And finally, the WWE Main Event taping and dark matches for tonight:
* WWE Main Event Taping: Otis (w / Akira Tozawa & Maxxine) vs. Pete Dunne
* WWE Main Event Taping: Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. The Unholy Union
* WWE Main Event Taping: Dragon Lee vs. Ludwig Kaise
* Dark Match: Bayley vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Dark Match: “The American Dream” Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes
