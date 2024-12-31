The complete spoiler lineup and some late backstage news and notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw finale on USA Network from the sold-out Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.
Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for the December 30 episode.
* “Main Event” Jey Uso opening promo
* Chad Gable vs. Otis
* R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne
* Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark (Women’s I-C Title Tourney)
* Damian Priest & War Raiders vs. Judgment Day
* Ludwig Kaiser promo
* Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky (Women’s I-C Title Tourney)
* CM Punk promo
And here are some more late spoilers and backstage notes for the show tonight.
* WWE Superstars are back on the road following their Christmas break.
* Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, LA Knight are set for tonight’s WWE Holiday Tour stop in Detroit, MI. Jade Cargill is listed but not scheduled to appear.
* The scheduled post-show dark match is “Main Event” Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio & LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar & New Day
