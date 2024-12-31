The complete spoiler lineup and some late backstage news and notes have surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw finale on USA Network from the sold-out Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for the December 30 episode.

* “Main Event” Jey Uso opening promo

* Chad Gable vs. Otis

* R-Truth vs. Pete Dunne

* Dakota Kai vs. Zoey Stark (Women’s I-C Title Tourney)

* Damian Priest & War Raiders vs. Judgment Day

* Ludwig Kaiser promo

* Lyra Valkyria vs. Iyo Sky (Women’s I-C Title Tourney)

* CM Punk promo

And here are some more late spoilers and backstage notes for the show tonight.

* WWE Superstars are back on the road following their Christmas break.

* Cody Rhodes, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton, Bianca Belair, LA Knight are set for tonight’s WWE Holiday Tour stop in Detroit, MI. Jade Cargill is listed but not scheduled to appear.

* The scheduled post-show dark match is “Main Event” Jey Uso, Rey Mysterio & LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar & New Day

(H/T: Fightful Select)