WWE Raw returns tonight from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. with the post-Elimination Chamber: Toronto episode of the weekly Netflix program.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:

* CM Punk promo segment

* Gunther vs. Otis (Non-Title)

* WWE Women’s IC Title: Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile

* Ludwig Kaiser promo segment

* WWE Tag Titles: War Raiders vs. American Made

* Bron Breakker interview

* WWE Women’s World Title: Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

(H/T: Fightful Select)