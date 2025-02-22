The complete spoiler listing for tonight’s stacked episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect on tonight’s three-hour prime time blue brand WWE on USA Network program:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jimmy Uso

* LA Knight & R-Truth vs. Miz & Carmelo Hayes

* Tiffany Stratton promo (with Trish Stratus)

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Candice LaRae

* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

* The Rock promo (with Cody Rhodes interaction)

* Alexa Bliss vignette

* Pretty Deadly vs. DIY

* Damian Priest & Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu

