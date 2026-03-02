The road to WrestleMania 42 picks up tonight.

The complete WWE Raw spoiler match-and-segment listing for tonight’s post-WWE Elimination Chamber episode from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, on the March 2, 2026 episode of WWE Raw:

* A segment featuring The Vision will open the show.

* GUNTHER vs. Dragon Lee is expected to be the first match on the show.

* AJ Lee’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship Celebration

* Original El Grande Americano vs. Rayo Americano

* Rusev segment.

* Roman Reigns segment.

* Dominik Mysterio vs. PENTA for the Intercontinental Championship will headline the show.

* A segment featuring CM Punk and Liv Morgan will also air at some point during the show. The same goes for Danhausen.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)