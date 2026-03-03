The road to WrestleMania 42 picks up tonight.

The complete WWE Raw spoiler match-and-segment listing for tonight’s post-WWE Elimination Chamber episode from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN. has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, on the March 2, 2026 episode of WWE Raw:

* A segment featuring The Vision will open the show.

* GUNTHER vs. Dragon Lee is expected to be the first match on the show.

* AJ Lee’s Women’s Intercontinental Championship Celebration

* Original El Grande Americano vs. Rayo Americano

* Rusev segment.

* Roman Reigns segment.

* Dominik Mysterio vs. PENTA for the Intercontinental Championship will headline the show.

* A segment featuring CM Punk and Liv Morgan will also air at some point during the show. The same goes for Danhausen.



UPDATE: An additional source is claiming the Roman Reigns and CM Punk segment is scheduled to close the show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)