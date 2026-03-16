The road to WrestleMania 42 picks up tonight.

The complete WWE Raw spoiler match-and-segment listing for tonight’s episode from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect on the March 16, 2026 episode of WWE Raw:

* Brock Lesnar to open the show

* OG El Grande Americano vs. El Grande Americano

* AJ Lee (c) vs. Bayley (Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* A segment involving The Judgment Day

* Maxxine Dupri vs. Nattie

* Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Non-Title)

* Roman Reigns closing segment

In addition to the above full segments and matches scheduled for the show, WWE Raw will also feature various video inserts, promotional packages and brief backstage interactions as well.

UPDATE: Additional information has surfaced regarding what to expect from the Brock Lesnar opening segment. For that spoiler report, click here.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)