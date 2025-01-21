The complete spoiler listing has surfaced ahead of tonight’s third episode of WWE Raw at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:

* “Main Event” Jey Uso promo

* Rey Mysterio vs. Kofi Kingston

* Sami Zayn promo

* Bayley vs. Nia Jax

* Pete Dunne vs. Penta

* CM Punk appearance

* Damage CTRL vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark with Sonya Deville

* Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre

