The complete spoiler listing has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Austin, TX.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:

* Cody Rhodes interview with Joe Tessitore

* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly

* Kevin Owens in-ring promo segment

* Michin & B-Fab vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Tiffany Stratton promo segment

* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, & Candice LeRae

* Johnny Gargano vs. Apollo Crews

* LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

* Damian Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes

* Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy Uso

* Also backstage segments from Cody Rhodes-Damian Priest backstage.Jimmy Uso-Carmelo Hayes-Miz-Andrade

For those interested, check out our WWE SmackDown Results 1/24/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)