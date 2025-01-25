The complete spoiler listing has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Austin, TX.
Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:
* Cody Rhodes interview with Joe Tessitore
* Motor City Machine Guns vs. Pretty Deadly
* Kevin Owens in-ring promo segment
* Michin & B-Fab vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Tiffany Stratton promo segment
* Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, & Naomi vs. Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, & Candice LeRae
* Johnny Gargano vs. Apollo Crews
* LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga
* Damian Priest vs. Carmelo Hayes
* Kevin Owens vs. Jimmy Uso
* Also backstage segments from Cody Rhodes-Damian Priest backstage.Jimmy Uso-Carmelo Hayes-Miz-Andrade
For those interested, check out our WWE SmackDown Results 1/24/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Fightful Select)