Better late than never … the official spoiler match and segment listing for SmackDown After Mania has arrived!

Part-way through the April 25, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown at the sold out Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, the internal run sheet for the post-WrestleMania 41 episode surfaced.

Featured below is what is scheduled, and when it is listed on the lineup for tonight’s SmackDown.

* Randy Orton and John Cena in-ring segment

* Los Garza vs. FrAxiom

* Tiffany Stratton in-ring promo

* Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in-ring segment

* WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega

* The Miz in-ring promo

* LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre

* TLC WWE Tag-Team Titles: Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

After being hit with an RKO on #WWERaw, what will go down when Undisputed WWE Champion @JohnCena is in the building TONIGHT on #SmackDown? 📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/SuIbrdCgZY — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2025

Who will leave Fort Worth as the Women's United States Champion when @ImChelseaGreen defends her title against @ZelinaVegaWWE TONIGHT on #SmackDown? 📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/9msXwzd7v0 — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2025

The WWE Tag Team Championship will be on the line when #DIY, The Street Profits and Motor City Machine Guns face off in a TLC Match TONIGHT on #SmackDown! 📺 8ET/7CT on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/AKoSkh7Ymq — WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2025

