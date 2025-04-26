Better late than never … the official spoiler match and segment listing for SmackDown After Mania has arrived!
Part-way through the April 25, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown at the sold out Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, the internal run sheet for the post-WrestleMania 41 episode surfaced.
Featured below is what is scheduled, and when it is listed on the lineup for tonight’s SmackDown.
* Randy Orton and John Cena in-ring segment
* Los Garza vs. FrAxiom
* Tiffany Stratton in-ring promo
* Jade Cargill vs. Tiffany Stratton
* Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa in-ring segment
* WWE Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega
* The Miz in-ring promo
* LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre
* TLC WWE Tag-Team Titles: Street Profits vs. DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns
