The complete spoiler listing has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:

* Kevin Owens interview with Joe Tessitore

* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes

* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin

* Damian Priest in-ring promo

* #DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza

* Tonga & Fatu backstage. DIY-Pretty Deadly backstage

* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan

* Andrade vs. The Miz

* Tiffany Stratton in-ring promo

* LA Knight & Damian Priest vs. Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu

For those interested, check out our WWE SmackDown Results 1/31/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)