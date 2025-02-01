The complete spoiler listing has surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown in Indianapolis, IN.
Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:
* Kevin Owens interview with Joe Tessitore
* Jimmy Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes
* WWE Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Michin
* Damian Priest in-ring promo
* #DIY & Pretty Deadly vs. Motor City Machine Guns & Los Garza
* Tonga & Fatu backstage. DIY-Pretty Deadly backstage
* Naomi vs. Liv Morgan
* Andrade vs. The Miz
* Tiffany Stratton in-ring promo
* LA Knight & Damian Priest vs. Tama Tonga & Jacob Fatu
