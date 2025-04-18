WWE returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. tonight at 8/7c for one of the final episode of WWE SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program, the complete spoiler listing has surfaced for tonight’s show.

Featured below is the complete spoiler lineup heading into tonight’s show.

* Seth Rollins promo opener

* Jey Uso-GUNTHER package

* Andre Memorial video package

* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

* IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair segment

* WWE Tag Titles: Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Randy Orton promo

* Drew McIntyre Damian Priest video

* Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega

* LA Knight in-ring promo

* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and then LA Knight & Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa

* Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix vs. American Made

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes closing promo segment

For those interested, check out our WWE SmackDown Results 4/18/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)