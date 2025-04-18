WWE returns to T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. tonight at 8/7c for one of the final episode of WWE SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania 41.
Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program, the complete spoiler listing has surfaced for tonight’s show.
Featured below is the complete spoiler lineup heading into tonight’s show.
* Seth Rollins promo opener
* Jey Uso-GUNTHER package
* Andre Memorial video package
* Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal
* IYO SKY, Rhea Ripley & Bianca Belair segment
* WWE Tag Titles: Street Profits vs. Motor City Machine Guns
* Randy Orton promo
* Drew McIntyre Damian Priest video
* Chelsea Green vs. Zelina Vega
* LA Knight in-ring promo
* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa and then LA Knight & Braun Strowman vs. Jacob Fatu & Solo Sikoa
* Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee & Rey Fenix vs. American Made
* John Cena and Cody Rhodes closing promo segment
For those interested, check out our WWE SmackDown Results 4/18/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Fightful Select)