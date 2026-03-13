The road to WrestleMania 42 picks up tonight.
The complete WWE SmackDown spoiler match-and-segment listing for tonight’s episode from Phoenix, AZ.
Featured below is what to expect, in order, on the March 13, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown:
- * Drew McIntyre will open the show with a promo.
* Jade Cargill vs. Michin is the first match scheduled.
* Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan
* Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
* R-Truth and Damian Priest vs. Los Garza
* Trick Williams vs. Jacob Fatu
* Undisputed WWE Championship Contract Signing will main event.
* Danhausen, Rhea Ripley and The Bella Twins are backstage at the show.
Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results 3/13/26 coverage.
(H/T: BodySlam+)