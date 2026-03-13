The road to WrestleMania 42 picks up tonight.

The complete WWE SmackDown spoiler match-and-segment listing for tonight’s episode from Phoenix, AZ.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, on the March 13, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Drew McIntyre will open the show with a promo.

* Jade Cargill vs. Michin is the first match scheduled.

* Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga vs. Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Kiana James

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

* R-Truth and Damian Priest vs. Los Garza

* Trick Williams vs. Jacob Fatu

* Undisputed WWE Championship Contract Signing will main event.

* Danhausen, Rhea Ripley and The Bella Twins are backstage at the show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results 3/13/26 coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)