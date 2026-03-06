The road to WrestleMania 42 picks up tonight.
The complete WWE SmackDown spoiler match-and-segment listing for tonight’s post-WWE Elimination Chamber episode from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon has surfaced.
Featured below is what to expect, in order, on the March 6, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown:
- * Randy Orton is set to open the show
* Carmelo Hayes United States Championship Open Challenge is expected to be the first match of the night
* Nia Jax and Lash Legend Championship Celebration
* Tag Team Turmoil Match
* Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill face-to-face
* Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship will headline the show
UPDATES:
* The teams slated for Tag-Team Turmoil include Fraxiom, Los Garza, The Wyatt Sicks, Motor City Machine Guns, and a pairing of Damian Priest and R-Truth.
* Danhausen is backstage at the show.
