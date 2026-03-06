The road to WrestleMania 42 picks up tonight.

The complete WWE SmackDown spoiler match-and-segment listing for tonight’s post-WWE Elimination Chamber episode from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, on the March 6, 2026 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Randy Orton is set to open the show

* Carmelo Hayes United States Championship Open Challenge is expected to be the first match of the night

* Nia Jax and Lash Legend Championship Celebration

* Tag Team Turmoil Match

* Rhea Ripley and Jade Cargill face-to-face

* Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship will headline the show

UPDATES:

* The teams slated for Tag-Team Turmoil include Fraxiom, Los Garza, The Wyatt Sicks, Motor City Machine Guns, and a pairing of Damian Priest and R-Truth.

* Danhausen is backstage at the show.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)