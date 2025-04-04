WWE returns to AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois tonight at 8/7c for one of the final few episodes of WWE SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program, the complete spoiler listing has surfaced for tonight’s show.

Featured below is what is planned for the April 4, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* CM Punk promo

* Rey Fenix vs. Nathan Frazier

* Drew McIntyre vignette

* Braun Strowman, The Bloodline & LA Knight backstage

* LA Knight vs. Tama Tonga

* Top Contender: DIY vs. Motor City Machine Guns

* Naomi vs. B-Fab

* Kevin Owens promo

* Last Man Standing: Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

* Cody Rhodes-John Cena package

* Smackdown graphics

* Paul Heyman backstage

* CM Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins main event segment

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/4/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)