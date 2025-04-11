WWE returns to Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. tonight at 8/7c for one of the final few episodes of WWE SmackDown leading up to WrestleMania 41.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network blue brand prime time program, the complete spoiler listing has surfaced for tonight’s show.

Featured below is what is planned for the April 11, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Randy Orton promo

* Women’s Tag Team Gauntlet match

* Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest promo

* Rey Fenix vs. Berto

* Backstage segment

* Zelina vs. Chelsea Green

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Roxanne Perez

* Backstage segment

* WrestleMania Graphics

* Randy Orton & LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa & Tama Tonga

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/11/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)