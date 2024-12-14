WWE SmackDown returns tonight from The XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, airing live at 8/7c on the USA Network as the final show before the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 14 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s two-hour program:

* Jimmy Uso promo

* Women’s U.S. Title Tournament: Michin vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Roman Reigns offsite appearance

* DIY Vignette

* Nick Aldis, Santos Escobar & Carmelo Hayes segment

* Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman

* Solo Sikoa promo

* LA Knight vs. Solo Sikoa

* Women’s U.S. Title tournament: Chelsea Green vs. Bayley

* Shinsuke Nakamura vignette

* Tiffany Stratton, Nia Jax, Candice LeRae segment

* WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event video package

* Cody Rhodes & Kevin Owens’ “Final Words”

Here are some more backstage news and notes for the show:

* Dark March: Luke Gallows vs. Giovanni Vinci

* WWE Speed Women’s No. 1 Contender Tournament: Michin vs. Katana Chance

* Candice LeRae is getting involved in Chelsea Green’s match.

* There are producers assigned for both Jimmy Uso and the Cody Rhodes/Kevin Owens main event segment, which indicates physicality.

* Tonight’s show at the XL Center is a double taping, so WWE will be taping the December 20 episode of SmackDown for next week as well. If interested, you can check out the Complete WWE SmackDown Spoiler Listing For Dec. 20 Show Being Taped Tonight In Hartford, CT.

For those interested, check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 12/13/24 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)