The road to WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto begins winding down tonight.

WWE SmackDown returns at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada this evening with the final show before Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for the February 28, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown:

* Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus promo segment

* Tiffany Stratton (w/ Trish Stratus) vs. Chelsea Green (w/ Piper Niven)

* U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Qualifier: Jacob Fatu vs. Andrade

* The Street Profits vs. Los Garza

* U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Qualifier: LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar (w/ Los Garza)

* Sami Zayn/Kevin Owens promo segment

* U.S. Title No. 1 Contender Qualifier: Carmelo Hayes vs. Braun Strowman

* Bianca Belair, Naomi, & Bayley vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, & Roxanne Perez

* Elimination Chamber Video Package

* Michin/Chelsea Green & Piper Niven, Nick Aldis Backstage

* Shinsuke Nakamura vignette

* Cody Rhodes promo segment (which could get physical, as a producer is listed)

(H/T: Fightful Select)