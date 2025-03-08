The fallout from WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto continues tonight in “The City of Brotherly Love.”

WWE SmackDown returns live this evening at 8/7c on USA Network from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA., as the road to WrestleMania 41 officially begins for the blue brand.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show.

* Randy Orton promo segment

* Tiffany Stratton vs. Piper Niven

* Los Garza vs. MCMG vs. Pretty Deadly (WWE Tag-Team Title Contender Match)

* Bianca Belair & Naomi promo segment

* Braun Strowman vs. Solo Sikoa

* Women’s U.S. Title Street Fight: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Jimmy Uso vs. Drew McIntyre

* Street Profits video package

* DIY interview segment

* Cody Rhodes & R-Truth backstage segment

* WWE U.S. Title: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Here are some additional notes for the show this evening.

* John Cena and The Rock are not advertised for the show

* Jade Cargill is advertised and planned for the show

* B- Fab, R-Truth and DIY are at Smackdown

* Charlotte Flair, although not advertised, has been spotted in the Philly area

* All matches are set for two segments

* A producer is assigned for Randy Orton’s segment, as well as the Naomi & Bianca Belair promo segment, indicating physicality. There is no producer listed for the Cody Rhodes promo segment

