Night one of WrestleMania 42 goes down tonight.

The complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Saturday spoiler match-and-segment listing has surfaced for tonight’s premium live event from Las Vegas, NV.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, at WrestleMania 42 Saturday on April 18, 2026:

* John Cena will open WrestleMania 42

* The Usos & LA Knight vs. The Vision & iShowSpeed

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jacob Fatu (Unsanctioned Match)

* Fatal 4-Way – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match

* AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch – WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

* Stephanie Vaquer vs. Liv Morgan – WWE Women’s World Championship

* Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton – Undisputed WWE Championship

* It’s worth noting that Gunther vs. Seth Rollins is not listed, but is scheduled for night one.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WrestleMania 42 Results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam+)