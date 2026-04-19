Night two of WrestleMania 42 goes down tonight.

The complete WWE WrestleMania 42 Sunday spoiler match-and-segment listing has surfaced for tonight’s premium live event from Las Vegas, NV.

As seen during the Countdown to WrestleMania 42 Sunday pre-show, the Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor match has been changed to a Street Fight.

Featured below is what to expect, in order, at WrestleMania 42 Sunday on April 19, 2026:

* Opening Segment – John Cena

* Oba Femi vs Brock Lesnar

* Ladder Match — IC Championship

* United States Championship Match – Sami Zayn vs. Trick Williams

* Street Fight – Dominik Mysterio vs. “The Demon” Finn Bálor

* WWE Women’s Championship Match – Jade Cargill vs. Rhea Ripley

* World Heavyweight Championship Match – CM Punk vs. Roman Reigns

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live WrestleMania 42 Night 2 Results coverage.