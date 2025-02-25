The spoiler listing for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw has surfaced.

Featured below is what to expect from the 2/26 show:

* Logan Paul promo

* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne

* LWO vs. New Day

* Gunther Promo

* Gunther vs. Akira Tozawa

* Women’s IC Title: Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai

Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Rhea Ripley’s message for IYO Sky

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Women’s Tag Titles: Bianca & Naomi vs. Judgment Day

For those interested, check out our WWE Raw Results 2/24/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)