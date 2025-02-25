The spoiler listing for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw has surfaced.
Featured below is what to expect from the 2/26 show:
* Logan Paul promo
* Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Pete Dunne
* LWO vs. New Day
* Gunther Promo
* Gunther vs. Akira Tozawa
* Women’s IC Title: Lyra Valkyria vs. Dakota Kai
Bron Breakker vs. Dominik Mysterio
* Rhea Ripley’s message for IYO Sky
* Cody Rhodes promo
* Women’s Tag Titles: Bianca & Naomi vs. Judgment Day
(H/T: Fightful Select)