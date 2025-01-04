WWE kicks off the three-hour era of SmackDown tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Ahead of tonight’s show, the following spoiler listing was reported by PWInsider Elite:

* Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Andrade

* Piper Niven vs. Michin

* DIY vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Nia Jax vs. Naomi

* The Bloodline vs. Sami Zayn & The Usos

* An in-ring promo with Paul Heyman is scheduled for tonight

* An unknown promo segment is scheduled to open the show but who is involved is unknown

* Drew McIntyre is now confirmed to be appearing

* Braun Strowman is also scheduled to appear on Smackdown

* Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes are also slated to be on the show

* There is reportedly a “big angle” planned for the third hour of the show

Additionally, Fightful Select is reporting an update on our previous report about Drew McIntyre being at the show. According to their update, several WWE Raw superstars are backstage at SmackDown.

There are plans for more Raw superstars to appear at SmackDown in the future. Sources indicate that talent from both Raw and SmackDown will appear on the opposite brand for some time, with some performers potentially making permanent brand changes.

Furthermore, fewer dark matches will be filmed during SmackDown tapings to accommodate the adjusted schedule.

Finally, Wrestle Votes is reporting that there has been backstage talk about a potential title change tonight, and that late re-writes have been made to the original script.

Expect a newsworthy show tonight.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results from Phoenix, AZ. Follow our coverage at the link below.