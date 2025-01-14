WWE Raw goes down tonight at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, with a live episode for the second week on Netflix.

Featured below is the complete spoiler lineup for the January 13, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix.

* CM Punk promo

* Chad Gable vs. Mystery Luchador

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Gunther promo

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title: Dakota Kai vs. Lyra Valkyria

* Sami Zayn vs. The Miz

* Rhea Ripley promo

* Street Fight: Damian Priest vs. Finn Balor

And here are some more late backstage news and spoiler notes for tonight’s show.

* Penta El Zero Miedo is expected for this show as Chad Gable’s mystery luchador opponent. His merchandise going up early on WWE Shop is being considered “a happy accident”

* There are not producers listed for CM Punk and Gunther’s promos, but there is for Rhea Ripley’s

* Each match but Chad Gable’s is scheduled for two segments

* Chelsea Green is not expected at the show, as she is currently in the UK doing media work for the company

For those interested, you can follow our WWE Raw Results 1/13/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)