Several late spoilers and backstage notes have surfaced regarding tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

* Paul Heyman promo

* US Title: Chelsea Green vs. Michin

* Pretty Deadly vs. Los Garza

* US Title: LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Tiffany Stratton video package

* MCMG vs. A-Town Down Under

* Tiffany Stratton promo

* WWE Women’s Title top contender: Bayley vs. Bianca Belair vs. Naomi vs. Nia Jax

* Bayley interview

* Graphics for next week

* The Bloodline backstage segment

* Cody Rhodes & Jimmy Uso vs. Jacob Fatu & Tama Tonga

And here are more notes from the 1/10 taping in Portland, OR.

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Chad Gable was filmed for WWE Speed

* All matches are listed for two segments

* Charles Robinson is set to ref the men’s US Title match, Ryan Tran is set to ref the women’s US Title match

* There is a producer assigned for Paul Heyman’s segment, which usually indicates physicality. There is also a producer for Tiffany Stratton’s segment

