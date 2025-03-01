The road to WrestleMania 41 kicks off tonight with the final premium live event before the biggest WWE show of the year.

WWE Elimination Chamber goes down this evening from the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and the complete spoiler listing for the show has been unveiled.

Featured below is the official match order for tonight’s PLE in Toronto:

• Women’s Chamber Match

• Tiffany Stratton & Trish Stratus v Nia Jax & Candice LeRae

• The Rock and Cody Rhodes segment

• Sami Zayn v Kevin Owens

• Men’s Chamber Match

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto results coverage.