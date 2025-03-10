WWE Raw returns from The Mecca of pro wrestling, Madison Square Garden, live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix.
Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for the March 10 episode of the show:
* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller
* Logan Paul Promo
* Tornado Tag: New Day vs. LWO
* Cody Rhodes promo
* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez
* Iyo Sky in-ring interview with Michael Cole
* Steel Cage: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
Here are some additional notes for tonight:
* Liv Morgan and Austin Theory are at the show tonight
* AJ Styles is to get involved in the Logan Paul promo
* A producer is scheduled for Logan Paul’s promo, and none assigned to Cody Rhodes’
* Each match is scheduled for two segments
