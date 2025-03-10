WWE Raw returns from The Mecca of pro wrestling, Madison Square Garden, live tonight at 8/7c on Netflix.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for the March 10 episode of the show:

* “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller

* Logan Paul Promo

* Tornado Tag: New Day vs. LWO

* Cody Rhodes promo

* Bayley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* Iyo Sky in-ring interview with Michael Cole

* Steel Cage: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

Here are some additional notes for tonight:

* Liv Morgan and Austin Theory are at the show tonight

* AJ Styles is to get involved in the Logan Paul promo

* A producer is scheduled for Logan Paul’s promo, and none assigned to Cody Rhodes’

* Each match is scheduled for two segments

