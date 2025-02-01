The complete spoiler listing has surfaced ahead of tonight’s WWE Royal Rumble 2025 premium live event at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured below is the complete spoiler listing for tonight’s show:

* Women’s Royal Rumble

* DIY vs. MCMG (WWE Tag Titles)

* Kevin Owens vs. Cody Rhodes (WWE Title)

* Men’s Royal Rumble

Here are some additional late backstage notes heading into the show as well.

* Shane Helms is helping produce the Men’s Royal Rumble match. TJ Wilson, Petey Williams & Kenny Dykstra are helping produce the Women’s.

* AJ Styles and Trick Williams are both in town, as are Nikki Bella and Roxanne Perez. Alexa Bliss is expected to return tonight, and Jordynne Grace is set for the Women’s Rumble match.

* Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Dominik Mysterio, Carlito, Natalya are all in town and media today.

