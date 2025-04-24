All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza on Wednesday night.

You can check out the complete **SPOILER** results below:

* The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) interrupted Swerve Strickland to say his match is now.

* Swerve Strickland def. Blake Christian.

* The Young Bucks attack Swerve after the match. Kenny Omega makes the save.

* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator: Toni Storm def. Queen Aminata.

* Hologram answers Max Caster’s open challenge.

* Hologram def. Max Caster.

* Anna Jay def. enhancement talent. Penelope comes out. Followed by Megan Bayne. Bayne F5s Anna.

* Megan Bayne attacked Jay after the match.

* Tornado Tag Team Match: The CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) def. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin). Lots of weapons used here, including a kendo stick, trash cans, table, and a bag of tacks.

* ROH Championship: Bandido (c) def. Dralistico.

* RUSH def. AR Fox.

* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) def. The Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong).

* Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia, with a crowbar, came out after the match to run off FTR.

(h/t – Pwinsider.com)