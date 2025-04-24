All Elite Wrestling taped this Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision: Playoff Palooza on Wednesday night.
You can check out the complete **SPOILER** results below:
* The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson & Nicholas Jackson) interrupted Swerve Strickland to say his match is now.
* Swerve Strickland def. Blake Christian.
* The Young Bucks attack Swerve after the match. Kenny Omega makes the save.
* AEW Women’s Championship Eliminator: Toni Storm def. Queen Aminata.
* Hologram answers Max Caster’s open challenge.
* Hologram def. Max Caster.
* Anna Jay def. enhancement talent. Penelope comes out. Followed by Megan Bayne. Bayne F5s Anna.
* Megan Bayne attacked Jay after the match.
* Tornado Tag Team Match: The CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti) def. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin). Lots of weapons used here, including a kendo stick, trash cans, table, and a bag of tacks.
* ROH Championship: Bandido (c) def. Dralistico.
* RUSH def. AR Fox.
* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) def. The Paragon (Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong).
* Adam Cole and Daniel Garcia, with a crowbar, came out after the match to run off FTR.
