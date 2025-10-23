You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** for this week’s episode of AEW Collision below, courtesy of Pwinsider:

* Hangman Page opened the show. He cut a promo addressing Samoa Joe’s attack of him at AEW WrestleDream and said he would find Joe on his terms. Page noted that when he does find Joe, he will ruin his life.

* $400,000 Match: Jurassic Express & Jetspeed def. FTR & The Young Bucks. Speedball Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight simultaneously pinned Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler to get the victory for their team.

* PAC def. Tomohiro Ishii.

* Thekla def. Mina Shirakawa.

* Olympia of CMLL def. Taya Valkyrie.

* Ace Austin def. Bryan Keith.

* HOOK def. Griff Garrison by making him tap out.