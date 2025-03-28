You can check out live, ongoing **SPOILERS** from today’s WWE SmackDown TV tapings below. We’ll be updating this post over the course of the next few hours.

Your announcers are Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett.

Cody Rhodes walks through the back on his way to the ring.

Cody wants to know what the people of London wants to talk about. Cody looks at the Wrestlemania sign and he says that he will be facing John Cena at Wrestlemania as he goes to break the record and win number seventeen. That is Wrestlemania 41. In a few nights, he will be standing in the ring with John Cena in this city in this arena.

Randy Orton’s music plays and he comes to the ring.

Randy says he isn’t the sentimental type, but they are in London, so screw it. Randy says look at the man you are now and where you came from. Randy says he remembers a Cody Rhodes in his early 20s breaking into the business and breaking his ass as hard, or harder than everyone else. He says Cody wasn’t always happy. He says Cody was frustrated and he was smart enough that he needed to grow but couldn’t do it in a WWE locker room. Randy says it took big ass balls to do what he did by leaving the company. You changed the business and everyone knows that. You came back. We knew you would come back. The industry has changed forever since you returned to WWE.

Randy says he didn’t know what to expect at first, but you are the same guy. You grew. Randy says he would join in singing with the crowd, but they might leave. So the crowd sings without Randy. Randy asks the crowd if they remember when Cody faced Seth Rollins in Hell in a Cell. You started that match with a partially torn pec and ended with a fully torn pec. The shades of purple on your body. He says it was for the people more than what you did for yourself. You went on to Wrestlemania to beat Roman Reigns and finish your story. There is always another story. You are smack dab in the middle of another one. You are in charge of your legacy and he is enjoying watching it. Sales are up and things are going well and it is 99% because of you.

Randy says he respects Cody, loves him, and is proud of him. It is time for Wrestlemania and he can guarantee that he is going to kick Kevin Owens so hard in the head that he can feel it already. He cannot wait to remove Kevin’s head from his shoulders. Randy says Cody will enter Wrestlemania as champ and he will leave Wrestlemania as champ, but after kicking Cena up and down the Strip. Just like Cena is coming after 17, Randy says he will be coming after 15 at some point.

Randy says he won’t kick Cody in the balls like a coward. He will look Cody in the eye and he will tell Cody that he is coming for the title.

Drew McIntyre’s music plays and he makes his way to the stage and he waves at Randy and Cody.

He says isn’t this wonderful. A few nepo babies having a love fest in the middle of the ring and it makes him sick. If Cody gets past Cena, you are coming after the title? What have you done to justify the title match other than being Randy Orton. You have been on the shelf for months and months. More people talk about his five minute and forty-six second title reign than your entire return. Go to the back of the line.

Drew tells Cody he should have listened to him. You should have listened to him about John Cena but he kicked you in the twig and berries. You should be facing the only UK World Champion, but it was stopped by that makeup wearing Temu Undertaker, Damian Priest.

Drew says it won’t be Randy who takes the title from Cody if he gets past John Cena, it will be him.

Randy asks Drew to cut to through the BS.

Drew says KO might have a point and the voices are talking to you and they know Drew well. You look great and are jacked . . . on the outside. He says on the inside, you are hanging together by a thead and he will break it.

Cody with a drop down uppercut to Drew and Randy goes for an RKO but Drew escapes and goes to the floor.

The teams in the tag title match walk in the back.

We go to commercial.

We are back and Drew McIntyre faces Randy Orton tonight.

Match Number One: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins versus Elton Prince and Kit Wilson for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships

Kit and Dawkins start things off and Dawkins with a shoulder tackle. Kit with a kick but Dawkins with punches in the corner. Dawkins with an Irish whip and Elton absorbs the impact and Kit with a kick. Elton tags in and Kit wit a reverse atomic drop and a drop kick. Kit and Elton with a double hip toss to Ford and a DDT to Dawkins. Elton with a European uppercut or two. Kit tags in and Elton with a shoulder and Kit with an elbow in the corner. Kit with a punch to Dawkins and he knocks Ford off the apron. Dawkins with a forearm to Kit followed by shoulders in the corner and punches. Ford tags in and he sends his greeting to Prince across the ring. Kit returns the favor but Ford with a kick. Ford with a front face lock.

Kit with punches and a sunset flip but Ford rolls through and he kicks Kit. Ford mocks Elton and that draws him into the ring. Dawkins tags in and he connects with a forearm and Irish whip. Dawkins misses the twisting splash into the corner but Ford tags in and blocks Kit from making the tag. Kit escapes a suplex and makes the tag to Elton. Elton with clotheslines and an Irish whip followed by elbows into the corner. Elton with a wrist clutch exploder and a springboard back elbow for a near fall. Ford with a waist lock and Elton escapes. Ford with a shoulder tackle for a near fall. Dawkins and Kit tag in and Dawkins with a twisting butterfly suplex. Dawkins gets Kit on his shoulders but Kit escapes and he sends Dawkins into the turnbuckles to stop Ford. Kit with a rebound clothesline and then they hit the catapult codebreaker for a near fall.

Dawkins with Sky High and Ford goes up top but Kit pushes Elton out of the way and Ford hits the frog splash on Kit and Ford is pushed onto Elton for the cover and a near fall. Ford with a German suplex but Kit breaks up the cover. All four men get up in a corner and Kit with a spear on Ford while Elton hits an uppercut on Dawkins. They hit Spilled Milk on Dawkins but Ford breaks up the cover. Elton sends Ford over the top rope to the floor. They set for the catapult Codebreaker but Dawkins catches Kit and Dawkins sends Kit to the apron. Dawkins gets Kit on his shoulders and they hit the Doomsday Blockbuster for the three count.

Winners: Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (retain championship)

We take a look at Zelina Vega with Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Alba Fyre and Piper Niven show up to check out the area to make sure it is safe.

Zelina says that we know she is small, but this small threat is a big threat for the title. That is why all three of you were needed for Green to win. Kayden and Katana challenge them to a match.

We are told that the Wrestlemania 13 match between Bret Hart and Steve Austin is being inducted into the Hall of Fame and they will be at the ceremony.

Paul Heyman emerges from his vehicle with Roman Reigns. The Romanettes (his ‘security’ detail) follows closely behind.

Match Number Two: Kayden Carter and Katana Chance versus Piper Niven and Alba Fyre (with Chelsea Green)

Fyre and Chance start things off and Alba with a knee and forearm. She gets Chance on her shoulders but Chance escapes. Carter tags in and Chance trips Fyre and Chance kicks her. Carter with a kick for a near fall. Chance tags in and Carter with an Irish whip but Fyre sends her to the apron. Chance with an arm drag and she is elevated onto Fyre with a cross body. Piper with a cannonball to Chance and Carter.

Piper sends Chance into the apron. They return tot he ring and Piper works on the back while mocking Chance to make the tag when Carter is not on the apron. Piper with an Irish whip and they send her into the turnbuckles. Fyre tags in and she hits a suplex and gets a near fall. Fyre sends Chance into the turnbuckles. Piper chokes Chance while Fyre distracts the referee. Fyre with a rear chin lock. Chance with punches and Fyre with a knee and she goes for a slam but Chance escapes. Carter tags in and she takes care of Piper on the apron and connects with a series of forearms. Carter with a victory roll and kick. Carter with a running boot against the ropes and follows with a springboard leg drop for a near fall.

Fyre kicks Carter and Piper tags in. Carter with a jackknife and Piper goes for a back senton and she misses Carter and hits Fyre. Carter sends Chance at Piper but cannot hit a Codebreaker. Carter with a forearm and she hits a Samoan Drop. They hit a Keg Stand on Piper for a near fall. Carter kicks Fyre to the floor. Carter with a cross body onto Fyre on the floor. Chance tags in and Carter with a thrust kick. Green distracts the referee and Chance gets onto the apron and Piper sends Carter into Chance and knocks her off the apron. Piper with a Piper Driver for the three count.

Winners: Piper Niven and Alba Fyre

After the match, Fyre and Piper attack Chance and Carter while Green watches.

Zelina Vega comes to the ring and she takes care of Fyre on the floor and hits a tornado DDT on Piper. Green with punches to Vega. Vega escapes UnprettiHER and Vega with back fists. Vega goes for Code Red but Fyre with a super kick to stop her and Piper with a back senton.

LA Knight walks in the back and we go to commercial.

