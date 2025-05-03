You can check out the complete **SPOILERS** from Friday night’s TNA iMPACT TV tapings below:

* Leon Slater defeats Royce Isaacs.

* Frankie Kazarian comes out and is happy to be back in SoCal. He reminds us Joe Hendry cannot beat him. He hates Joe & his fans. He brings out Trick Williams. Trick says Joe Hendry’s name and he appears. Elijah joins him. Santino Marella comes out. We’re doing the tag team match scheduled for the PPV here in Irvine. Robert Stone comes out and over rules Santino.

* Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford vs TNA Women’s Champion Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons ends in a DQ after Masha hits Tessa with a chair. Santino restarts the match but Robert Stone overrules him.

* Mustafa Ali’s group comes out and says The Razcals and their fans are degenerates.

* Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz vs. John Skyler & Jason Hotch (with Tasha Steelz). Ali comes down and has words with Tasha. It’s enough to distract Trey and he gets pinned. They all attack The Razcals. Ace Austin makes the save.

* KC Navarro & AJ Francis are out to talk trash about LA. O’Shea Jackson joins them. He takes exception with AJ talking garbage on LA. He calls AJ “a broke ass Uncle Phil”. Mike Santana comes out thru the crowd. Navarro & Francis flee.

* Indi Hartwell defeats Kelsey Heather in a squash.

* Rosemary vs. Xia Brookside goes to a DQ. The former Xia Li makes the save on Brookside. Double Xias!

* Trick Williams is out on commentary.

* Moose & Brian Myers (with Dirty Dango) vs Elijah & TNA World Champion Joe Hendry.

* Elijah pins Myers with a piledriver. After the match Kazarian runs in and attacks Hendry. Elijah hits Kaz with his guitar.

* Mustufa Ali defeats Ace Austin.

* Laredo Kid & Octogan Jr. defeat Travis Williams & Judas Icarus (with Eric Young).

* Eddie Edwards (with Alisha Edwards) defeats Jake Painter in a squash – Cody Deaner on commentary.

* First Class (AJ Francis & KC Navarro) defeat Sami Callihan & Mike Santana. Navarro pins Callihan – O’Shea Jackson on commentary.

* Looks like we have a debate. Robert Stone & Victoria Crawford against Santino Marella & Arianna Grace.

* Jody Threat & Dani Luna defeat Vipress & Mazzarati – Ash & Heather By Elegance attack after the match.

* Main Event – Jeff Hardy (with Matt) defeats Nic Nemeth (with Ryan). Good match. Ryan is a great second for his brother. Jeff gets the win with the Swanson Bomb. Ryan attacks and Leon Slater makes the save.

