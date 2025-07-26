TNA Wrestling returned to the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island for the third night in a row, as the company followed up their live episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday with a taping for the July 31 episode of TNA iMPACT, before turning around again on Friday to hold a double-taping to film matches and segments for the August 7 and August 14 episodes of TNA iMPACT, which will cover all TV leading up to the TNA Emergence 2025 special event scheduled for August 15, 2025, live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

* Moose was laid out backstage. The rest of The System was upset, but quickly left Moose and walked out to the ring. They called out Trick Williams and First Class to settle this once and for all.



* Trick Williams and First Class defeated Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers and JDC. Myers was pinned with a schoolboy with feet on the ropes to give Trick and First Class the win.



* Dani Luna and Indi Hartwell defeated Harley Hudson and Myla Grace. After the match, Rosemary was hiding in the crowd and misted Indi on her way out.



* Matt Cardona defeated John Skylar. After Cardona won, he was attacked by Jason Hotch and Ali then sent the Large Secret Service Man to give Cardona a Tree Slam.



* TNA Director of Authority Santino Marella comes out for a Knockout Tag Team Summit, which is a preview of the 4 team match at Emergence. Everyone got the chance to say a couple words and everyone explained why they think they’re going to win. Fatal Influence obviously wants to take the belts to NXT. This ended up as an 8-way brawl with a dozen security guards breaking it up. It culminated in each babyface doing a top rope dive outside the ring onto a pile of heels and security.



* Mike Santana defeated Eric Young w/Northern Armory. After Santana won, Northern Armory attacked and Sami Callihan made the save.



* Out came Frankie Kazarian, carrying his own mic stand to host a talk show called The King’s Speech.

His guests are the two meanest, nastiest, toughest guys in TNA, who are on a collision course at Emergence: TNA International Champion Steve Maclin and Jake Something. Neither talked at first, as Kazarian wouldn’t shut up. Maclin eventually told Kazarian to shut up. Maclin said at Emergence we’ll find out if Jake is Something. Eventually they both went after Kaz, who bailed and Jake laid out Maclin with a Black Hole Slam to wrap up the segment.



* The Rascalz & Cedric Alexander defeated Leon Slater and The Hardys. The Hardys had two sets of tag belts. In the end, the finish of this one saw Cedric pin Leon with a Lumbar Check.



* A Joe Hendry and Jeff Hardy concert takes place. The announcers and ring staff left before this began, so it’s not likely that it will air as part of the broadcast. The show will probably wrap up with the Hardys & Leon Slater match against The Rascalz & Cedric Alexander.

