TNA Wrestling returned to the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island for the third night in a row, as the company followed up their live episode of TNA iMPACT on Thursday with a taping for the July 31 episode of TNA iMPACT, before turning around again on Friday to hold a double-taping to film matches and segments for the August 7 and August 14 episodes of TNA iMPACT, which will cover all TV leading up to the TNA Emergence 2025 special event scheduled for August 15, 2025, live from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Featured below, courtesy of Arya Witner and F4WOnline.com, are complete TNA iMPACT spoilers for the show airing on August 7, 2025, at 8/7c on AXS TV, Sportsnet 360, TNA+ and YouTube.

TNA iMPACT SPOILERS FOR AUGUST 7, 2025 * The following matches and segments were taped on July 25 for the August 7 episode of TNA iMPACT. For those interested, you can also check out Complete TNA iMPACT Spoilers For Show Airing On July 31, 2025.



* Order 4 out to start the show. Ali said TNA has chaos and disorder due to outsiders coming in and seizing our prestigious championships, however now is time for change. Ali will go to war with the Great Hands and Tasha Steelz and mentions the large member of his Secret Service will guarantee no one gets their hands on him. He asks who wants to see him as the next TNA champion. He was upset that he was booed while we cheered for people like The System and Joe Hendry. Well, Ali said his name and now he appears. Hendry said there’s no secrets in TNA and they picked up embarrassing footage of John Skylar. It was a video of a Joe Hendry wrestling buddy with Skylar’s face on it. They showed “Skylar” buying an Ali shirt and using it to wipe his ass on the toilet. Ali said this was why no one believes in Hendry anymore and Ali wants him to disappear. Ali turned down a challenge for tonight and instead accepted it for next week so everyone can prepare for something to truly believe in.



* There must have been an unseen backstage segment where the match was booked for the 7th because it ends up as the first show main event.



* Trick Williams was out next. Don’t worry about him losing last week. It’s him vs Moose at Emergence. He made fun of Moose’s big head, his Momma, grandmother and Uncle and threatened to smack all of them. Out came Moose. Moose punched him and went for a spear, but Trick bailed.



* Frankie Kazarian was out next with a document. I’m assuming the document says he can now do commentary, since he wasn’t kicked out like yesterday.



* International Champion Steve Maclin vs Jake Something. Crowd was really into Something, but popped big for Maclin doing a Suicide Dive over the bottom rope. After that. they fought onto the apron and instead of fighting into the ring, they fell to the floor and the match ended in a Double Countout. The crowd chanted to let them fight. A dozen security guys held back Something and Maclin must have felt that was unfair, so he did a tope onto everyone. They kept fighting up the ramp before security finally pulled Something away.



* Apparently Kazarian is only allowed to do commentary on 1 match for every 4 hours of TNA, as he was only out for this match.



* Mike Santana promo from the stands. He said the eyes of the world were on Slammiversary, but he lost. He had his family and culture on his back and even if he was cheated, he still lost. He’s been at rock bottom, but he’s fought. When he lost his father, he fought. And when he decided to bet on himself, he fought, and he fought and he fought. After losing he had to look at his daughter crying and he knew that he had to put everything aside and go comfort his little girl. He told her everything is gonna be okay and she told him she knows because he’s gonna get Trick next time. He promised that it’s not a question of if but when he stands in “this fucking ring” and whoops Trick



* Xia Brookside and Lei Ying. Lee defeated M & Heather By Elegance w/Personal Concierge. Lei pinned M with an Airplane Spin into a TKO.



* First Class is out next for an episode of the First Class Penthouse. KC reaggravated his knee at Slammiversary and will have to get surgery for a torn ACL. AJ told him that like the NFL, it’s next man up, so he brought out the returning Rich Swann. AJ forced KC to hold the mic for Rich and he didn’t seem happy about it. Swann said he’s back to make the company TNAJ. AJ future endeavored KC from First Class. AJ called him a replacement and KC told him off. AJ said he’s been carrying 165 pounds of dead weight for 9 months. Before KC they were both champions, but KC lost constantly in First Class. He even cost Trick the match last week and loses all the time because he’s a loser. Swann yanked KC’s crutch out, causing KC to fall on the ramp and eventually KC left and the segment ended.



* Mara Sade pinned Vicious Vicki. Mara won a quick one. No idea who Vicious Vicki is.



* Ash By Elegance w/Personal Concierge defeated Double Champ Jacy Jayne by DQ in a TNA Title match. Masha attacked Ash for the DQ, which was a takeoff of yesterday’s match when Ash cost Masha the match. We ended up with run-ins by Xia, Lei Ying Lee, M & Heather By Elegance, Fatal Influence and finally The iinspiration and the faces stood tall.



* Santino Marella came out and this is one of those times why it’s a bad idea for him to be an authority figure. He came out to announce the matches for Emergence and he’s still doing the “Call everyone the wrong name” gimmick he started in WWE almost 20 years ago at this point. He announced Steve Maclin vs Jake Something in a No DQ, No Countout match, Mike Santana vs Sami Callihan and The Elegance Brand vs Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee vs Fatal Influence vs The Iinspiration for the KO Tag Team Titles. Santino then called out The Nemeth’s and told them that due to their attack on the Home Town Man last week, he is taking away their Tag Team Title match and giving it to The Rascalz. Then, after saying they were both suspended, Ryan threatened to sue Santino, so Santino booked Ryan vs Home Town Man at Emergence.



* Mustafa Ali defeated Joe Hendry. Ali’s entire entourage got involved and Hendry was almost at the level of Hogan or Cena with how much it took for him to lose. Eventually the Large Secret Service Member booted Hendry outside the ring and Ali pinned him with a 450 Splash.

