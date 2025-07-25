Next week’s episode of TNA iMPACT is “in the can.”

Following the special live episode of TNA iMPACT on July 24 from the Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island, matches and segments were taped for future episodes of the weekly Thursday night prime time series.

Featured below, courtesy of Arya Witner and F4WOnline.com, are complete spoilers for the July 31, 2025 episode.

* Xia Brookside & Lei Ying Lee defeated (unknown) * Indi Hartwell & Dani Luna defeated Jody Threat & Arianna Grace * The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz & Myron Reed) defeated Nic & Ryan Nemeth. After the match, the Nemeths cut a promo and Nic said they are invoking their Tag Team title rematch clause against the Hardys at Emergence. Ryan made fun of Rhode Island’s lack of sports teams and their ugly children. Home Town Man came out and demanded an apology. Nemeth’s laid out HTM and unmasked him, but security covered him up. The Rascalz ran back down to run them off. * Masha Slamovich defeated Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne by DQ. Ash by Elegance ran in and hit Slamovich with the Knockouts Tag Team title belt for the DQ. The match went around five minutes and was disappointing if only because they didn’t have the time to have a better match with a better finish. * X-Division Champion Leon Slater defeated Cedric Alexander and Jason Hotch in a three-way title defense. * The System (Moose & Eddie Edwards) defeated AJ Francis & Trick Williams. Moose pinned Williams with a spear after KC Navarro accidentally hit him with his crutch.

