TNA Wrestling held a television taping in Calgary, Alberta, featuring several championship matches, a lengthy main event to determine the next challenger for the TNA World Championship, and some notable storyline developments.

Featured below are complete spoilers from the taping.

TNA iMPACT Spoilers:

* KC Navarro defeated Bear Bronson.

* A pre-taped promo aired featuring Nic Nemeth discussing his TNA World Championship opportunity against Leon Slater later in the show.

* Trey Miguel addressed his match at TNA Destination X before being interrupted by Nic Nemeth. Ryan Nemeth provided a distraction, allowing Nic to attack Miguel. TNA World Champion Leon Slater eventually made the save and chased the Nemeth brothers away.

* A backstage vignette showed Allie down and clutching her knee, with the apparent injury leaving her unable to compete.

* TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Apex and Fyre & Flava defeated TNA Knockouts World Champion Indi Hartwell, Shotzi Blackheart and Gabby Forza in a handicap match.

* A promotional segment aired featuring The Dollhouse.

* Xia Brookside defeated Sofia Sivan via pinfall.

* TNA World Championship: Leon Slater (c) defeated Nic Nemeth to retain his title. The match was described as fantastic and featured a referee bump that led to Nemeth grabbing a steel chair. Elijah intervened before Nemeth could use the weapon and repeatedly whipped him. Slater capitalized by taking Nemeth down and connecting with a Swanton 450 for the victory.

* AJ Francis defeated Ricky Sosa via pinfall. The match showcased Sosa’s athleticism against Francis’ power-based offense. During a dive to the outside, Francis struck Sosa with a diamond ring before finishing him off with a chokeslam.

* The Elegance Brand appeared for an in-ring segment that ended with Heather turning against M. When M attempted to strike Heather, she ducked and retaliated by hitting M with a framed photograph. Heather then poured champagne all over M.

* TNA International Championship: Jason Hotch (c) defeated Fabian Aichner to retain his title. Following the match, Aichner turned against Hotch and attacked him.

* Triple Threat Revolver Match – No. 1 Contender’s Match: Rich Swann emerged victorious in a nearly 45-minute main event to earn a future opportunity at Leon Slater’s TNA World Championship. Slater joined commentary for the match.

Eddie Edwards, TJP and Joe Alonzo started the match, with Edwards eliminating Alonzo. Brian Myers entered next, followed by Edwards eliminating TJP. Moose then joined the action, and an accidental Shining Wizard from Edwards to Myers allowed Moose to eliminate Myers with a spear.

Matt Hardy entered next and teamed with Moose to eliminate Edwards following a Twist of Fate and spear combination.

Agent Zero entered afterward and made an immediate impact, attacking Hardy and Moose before pinning Hardy. Frankie Kazarian entered next despite previously being listed as injured during the taping. Zero continued his dominant performance by eliminating Moose.

Rich Swann entered the match, followed by Zero eliminating Kazarian. Mustafa Ali was the final entrant, although Kazarian attacked him outside the ring before being escorted away.

With the remaining competitors battling under sudden-death rules, Swann eventually pinned Agent Zero to secure the victory and become the new No. 1 contender.

The match featured numerous near-falls, with Agent Zero receiving particular praise for his dominant showing.

* Following the main event, Rich Swann and Leon Slater invited Canadian wrestling legend Lance Storm into the ring. Ryan Nemeth interrupted the proceedings but was quickly superkicked by both Swann and Slater before Storm applied the Maple Leaf submission hold.

Storm then announced that Slater would defend the TNA World Championship against Swann at the following night’s taping.

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday for live TNA iMPACT Results coverage.