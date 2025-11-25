AEW has officially locked in the full field for the 2025 AEW Continental Classic, and the stage is now set for this year’s round-robin tournament to get underway.

The annual competition kicks off on the November 26th edition of AEW Dynamite, with all league action running through December before wrapping up at AEW Worlds End. Both league finals and the tournament final — which will determine the next Continental Champion — are scheduled for the Worlds End pay-per-view.

For now, Kazuchika Okada enters the field as the reigning AEW Continental Champion, putting even more attention on the Gold League, where he’ll compete.

Featured below are the finalized league lineups:

Blue League

* Konosuke Takeshita

* Jon Moxley

* Claudio Castagnoli

* Roderick Strong

* Orange Cassidy

* Máscara Dorada

Gold League

* Darby Allin

* PAC

* Kevin Knight

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey

* Kyle Fletcher

* Kazuchika Okada (reigning AEW Continental Champion)

AEW Continental Classic Tournament Rules

* 20-minute time limit on all league matches

* 3 points for a win

* 1 point for a draw

* No one is allowed at ringside for any tournament bout

The full schedule for AEW Continental Classic matches on Dynamite, Collision, and pay-per-view should be revealed in the coming days.

