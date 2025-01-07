The WWE Chief Content Officer ushered in the ‘Netflix Era’ on Monday night, January 6, 2025.

And he did it in style.

WWE CCO Paul “Triple H” Levesque stood center-ring at the start of the premiere episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.

“The Game” appeared after the elaborate “Story of WWE” cold open video package he narrated wrapped up, and the LED screen curtains surrounding the ring dropped.

“17,000+ sold out! Los Angeles, let me hear you,” Levesque began. “In this moment, and this is the moment, all of you are being seen and heard by the entire globe. Show them who you are!”

Levesque continued, “Tell them that this is the WWE and we are louder than anything you have ever seen before!”

The boss-man of WWE then wrapped up his brief in-ring appearance with his popular catchphrase.

“I already know the answer to this, but I’m gonna ask it anyways: Are … you … ready?! Then, welcome to Monday Night Raw,” he said. “Welcome to the ‘Netflix Era!'”

Watch the complete Paul “Triple H” Levesque opening segment from the January 6, 2025 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix below.

