As noted, the City Council of El Paso, Texas proclaimed November 18th, 2025 as ‘Eddie Guerrero Day.’

Among those in attendance were two of Eddie Guerrero’s daughters, including Sherilyn Guerrero, who wrote about the special day on social media.

“From today… November 18th.. is now Eddie Guerrero day in El Paso, TX,” she wrote via X. “I don’t have the words yet but I’m filled with gratitude and love!”

She added, “My cup is full & im so honored to have honored my dad ❤️ I’ll post tomorrow when I can try to put this feeling into words.”

Featured below is the complete announcement that was released regarding Eddie Guerrero Day, along with several videos of the proceedings.