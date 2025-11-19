As noted, the City Council of El Paso, Texas proclaimed November 18th, 2025 as ‘Eddie Guerrero Day.’
Among those in attendance were two of Eddie Guerrero’s daughters, including Sherilyn Guerrero, who wrote about the special day on social media.
“From today… November 18th.. is now Eddie Guerrero day in El Paso, TX,” she wrote via X. “I don’t have the words yet but I’m filled with gratitude and love!”
She added, “My cup is full & im so honored to have honored my dad ❤️ I’ll post tomorrow when I can try to put this feeling into words.”
Featured below is the complete announcement that was released regarding Eddie Guerrero Day, along with several videos of the proceedings.
Today, the City of El Paso was honored to proclaim November 18 as Eddie Guerrero Day, recognizing a hometown hero whose legacy continues to inspire generations. Eddie rose from humble beginnings in El Paso to become one of the world’s most beloved professional wrestlers, proudly representing his community throughout his career.
A Jefferson High School graduate and member of the legendary Guerrero family, Eddie embodied excellence, charisma, and heart. Known worldwide as “Latino Heat,” he captivated fans with his passion and humor, became the first Mexican American to win the WWE Championship, and united millions with his iconic rallying cry: “Viva La Raza!”
His journey of resilience and faith made him not only a global icon, but a symbol of strength for our community.
Thank you to everyone who joined us today. It was a full house at City Hall, and we are grateful to all who traveled to our beautiful Sun City to honor Eddie and celebrate his legacy with us.
To Sherilyn Guerrero, thank you for joining us and for continuing your father’s legacy with such grace. El Paso proudly supports you, and we look forward to seeing the next chapter in your wrestling journey.
To the Guerrero family, thank you for being with us on this meaningful day.
A special thank you to photographers Anna Sandoval and Christian Churches for capturing today’s beautiful moments.
Viva La Raza. ❤️