The wait is over.

WWE and 2K Sports have officially pulled back the curtain on the full soundtrack for WWE 2K26, and it’s a high-octane collection designed to set the perfect tone for this year’s squared-circle action.

With CM Punk headlining as the standard edition cover star, the soundtrack mirrors that rebellious, “Best in the World” energy. This year’s curation leans heavily into rock, metalcore, and alternative vibes, while still making room for global pop and hip-hop icons. From the nu-metal nostalgia of Powerman 5000 and Linkin Park to the modern, aggressive sounds of Bad Omens and Turnstile, 2K26 is shaping up to have one of the most energetic menus in franchise history.

Whether you’re spending hours in the expanded Creation Suite or preparing for a brutal Inferno Match, these 16 tracks provide the ultimate backdrop for your road to WrestleMania.

Featured below is the complete tracklist for WWE 2K26:

* Dull – Turnstile

* Two Faced – Linkin Park

* Reckless (feat. Denzel Curry) – Hanumankind

* Extral – Jennie

* Diamonds and Guns – Transplants

* When Worlds Collide – Powerman 5000

* Anything > Human – Bad Omens x ERRA

* Cruising to Self Soothe – Ecca Vandal

* Qué Más Quieres – The Warning

* Party Hard – Andrew W.K.

* Bender (feat. Travis Barker) – The Paradox

* Lie Between the Lines – Better Lovers

* The Black Curtain – Gatecreeper

* Man Made of Meat – Viagra Boys

* Upside Down – Ho99o9

* Heathens – The Mistakes

WWE 2K26 is scheduled for worldwide release on March 13, 2026. Fans who pre-order the Monday Night War, King of Kings, or Attitude Era editions can get a head start with early access beginning March 6, 2026.