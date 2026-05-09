During the ‘Countdown to WWE Backlash: Tampa’ pre-show leading into tonight’s premium live event main show at 6/5c from Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Florida, Michael Cole confirmed that Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker will be the opening match of the evening.

As noted, that bout, along with what is expected to be the second match, Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn II for the WWE United States Championship, will air live and free as part of the first hour broadcast on ESPN 2.

It was also confirmed that Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship will be going on last as the main event of the show.

Also during the pre-show, to the surprise of nobody, Big E. received loud “New Day rocks!” chants virtually every single time he opened his mouth at the desk while breaking down the action scheduled for the show.

Big E. was the third member of The New Day, which included the recently released WWE veterans Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Regarding fan chants, there were also loud “We Want Melo!” chants from the fans in the background of the pre-show panel as the hosts spoke about the Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn match.

UPDATE: The following is the internal spoiler match order for tonight’s WWE Backlash: Tampa PLE:

* Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

* Trick Williams vs. Sami Zayn (WWE United States Title)

* Danhausen & TBA vs. The Miz & Kit Wilson

* Iyo Sky vs. Asuka

* John Cena segment

* Roman Reigns vs. Jacob Fatu (WWE World Heavyweight Title)

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Backlash Results 5/9/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

The Countdown to #WWEBacklash starts NOW! #WWEBacklash streams TONIGHT at 6 ET/3 PT on the @espn App with ESPN Unlimited and @netflix internationally. Catch the second hour of Countdown to #WWEBacklash and the first hour of #WWEBacklash LIVE on ESPN2! ▶️… pic.twitter.com/bDWVWGN4tC — WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2026

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