WWE returns to “The City of Love” today.

WWE Clash In Paris is scheduled to take place live from the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France, kicking off with the ‘Countdown to WWE Clash In Paris’ pre-show on WWE’s digital and social platforms.

From there, things switch over to the main premium live event portion of the show, with the main card scheduled to start at 2/1c on Peacock.

Ahead of the show, the complete WWE Clash In Paris spoilers lineup has surfaced online, informing fans of the match order. The planned lineup, in order, is as follows:

* Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed

* Wyatt Sicks (c) vs. Street Profits (WWE Tag-Team Titles)

* Becky Lynch (c) vs. Nikki Bella (WWE Women’s Intercontinental Title)

* Sheamus vs. Rusev (Good Ol’ Fashioned Donnybrook)

* John Cena vs. Logan Paul

* Seth Rollins (c) vs. CM Punk vs. LA Knight vs. “Main Event” Jey Uso

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com today for live WWE Clash In Paris results coverage.

(H/T: BodySlam.net)