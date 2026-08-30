The complete spoiler rundown has arrived.

Want to know what is going to happen at the WWE NXT Heatwave special event in Edinburg, TX. on August 30, 2026 before the show airs?

Then you’ve come to the right place.

Featured below is the complete internal spoiler rundown for the 8/30 WWE NXT Heatwave show in “The Lone Star State”:

Spoiler Rundown: – Vic Joseph and Booker T discuss the show

– North American Speed Unification Match: Wren Sinclair vs Zaria vs Kali Armstrong

– Cruz Montana interview

– NXT Tag Team Championships: Myles Borne and Tavion Heights vs Vanity Project

– Submission Match: Nattie vs Jaida Parker

– Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair backstage segment

– NXT Women’s Championship: Kendal Grey vs Kelani Jordan

– Robert Stone backstage announcement.

– Naraku vignette

– Tavion Heights and Myles Borne backstage segment

– NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne vs Jackson Drake

– Kam Hendrix vignette

– Vanity Project backstage interview

– NXT Title Fatal Four Way: Tony D’Angelo vs Cruz Montana vs Grayson Waller vs Zilla Fatu More Spoilers: – Karmen Petrovic is to leave Nattie after Berto and Angel confront her. Nikkita Lyons and Thea Hail are to feature during the bout.

– Robert Stone is to announce Halloween Havoc for October 31st as NXT’s next PLE.

– AJ Styles is to produce the main event.

For those interested, you can check out our complete >WWE NXT Heatwave 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)