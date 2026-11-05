Complete spoilers have surfaced for the November 4, 2026 episode of WWE NXT.
The company rolls into the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. tonight for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, head-to-head against the annual AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts special.
Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:
WWE NXT Internal Spoiler Rundown
– Superstar arrivals
– Chad Gable, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee vs. The Vanity Project
– Backstage segment with Shiloh Hill, CM Punk and Grayson Waller
– NXT Women’s Championship: ??? vs. Kelani Jordan
– Backstage segment featuring Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, Kali Armstrong, Lizzy Rain and Izzi Dame
– Dusty Cup Finals: Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar vs. Hank and Tank
– Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox
– John Cena segment
– Backstage segment with Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, Sean Legacy, Saquon Shugars and Tristan Angels
– Backstage interaction between Kam Hendrix and John Cena
– NXT Championship: Grayson Waller vs. CM Punk
Additional WWE NXT Spoilers & News
– Cody Rhodes is scheduled to join commentary for the Dusty Classic finals.
– Zilla Fatu is expected to be announced as a participant in the John Cena Classic during Cena’s segment.
– Kam Hendrix vs. EK Prosper is planned for next week’s episode.
– Sean Legacy vs. Saquon Shugars vs. Tristan Angels, Lizzy Rain vs. Chantel Monroe and Wren Sinclair vs. Izzi Dame are also expected to be announced for next week.
– Chad Gable, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee are scheduled to defeat The Vanity Project.
– Kelani Jordan’s opponent and the outcome of her match are not listed.
– Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno are slated to win the Dusty Classic, earning an NXT Tag Team Championship match on next week’s show.
– No winner is currently listed internally for Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox.
Check out our complete WWE NXT Results 11/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.
(H/T: Fightful Select)