Complete spoilers have surfaced for the November 4, 2026 episode of WWE NXT.

The company rolls into the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. tonight for a two-hour episode of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network, head-to-head against the annual AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts special.

Heading into the show, the complete internal spoiler lineup has surfaced:

WWE NXT Internal Spoiler Rundown – Superstar arrivals

– Chad Gable, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee vs. The Vanity Project

– Backstage segment with Shiloh Hill, CM Punk and Grayson Waller

– NXT Women’s Championship: ??? vs. Kelani Jordan

– Backstage segment featuring Sol Ruca, Wren Sinclair, Kendal Grey, Kali Armstrong, Lizzy Rain and Izzi Dame

– Dusty Cup Finals: Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar vs. Hank and Tank

– Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox

– John Cena segment

– Backstage segment with Chad Gable, Dragon Lee, Sean Legacy, Saquon Shugars and Tristan Angels

– Backstage interaction between Kam Hendrix and John Cena

– NXT Championship: Grayson Waller vs. CM Punk Additional WWE NXT Spoilers & News – Cody Rhodes is scheduled to join commentary for the Dusty Classic finals.

– Zilla Fatu is expected to be announced as a participant in the John Cena Classic during Cena’s segment.

– Kam Hendrix vs. EK Prosper is planned for next week’s episode.

– Sean Legacy vs. Saquon Shugars vs. Tristan Angels, Lizzy Rain vs. Chantel Monroe and Wren Sinclair vs. Izzi Dame are also expected to be announced for next week.

– Chad Gable, Rey Fenix and Dragon Lee are scheduled to defeat The Vanity Project.

– Kelani Jordan’s opponent and the outcome of her match are not listed.

– Noam Dar and Romeo Moreno are slated to win the Dusty Classic, earning an NXT Tag Team Championship match on next week’s show.

– No winner is currently listed internally for Cruz Montana vs. Dion Lennox.

Check out our complete WWE NXT Results 11/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

(H/T: Fightful Select)