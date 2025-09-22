The road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth kicks off tonight in “River City.”

WWE Raw emanates from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana tonight at the special start-time of 7/6c on Netflix, with the fallout from the historic first-ever WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN special event from this past weekend.

Ahead of tonight’s show, the complete spoiler internal match and segment listing has surfaced online. Featured below is what to expect, in order, on the September 22, 2025 episode of WWE Raw from Evansville, IN.

* Opening WWE Superstar Arrivals

* Cody Rhodes promo with Seth Rollins

* Jimmy & Jey Uso backstage segment

* Penta & War Raiders vs. Grayson Waller & New Day

* Judgment Day backstage segment

* Bayley and Lyra Valkyria with Stephanie Vaquer backstage segment

* WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce with Stephanie Vaquer

* Nikki Bella, Stephanie Vaquer, Rhea Ripley, Kabuki Warriors backstage segment

* Bayley vs. Roxanne Perez

* Cody Rhodes and Jimmy Uso backstage segment

* Cody Rhodes and ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso backstage segment

* Rusev vs. JD McDonagh* Kabuki Warriors and Iyo Sky backstage segment

* LA Knight backstage promo

* ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso vs. LA Knight

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky segment

* WWE Raw G.M. Adam Pearce and Maxxine Dupri

* Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka

Additional spoiler news and notes for tonight’s show:

* Stephanie Vaquer will be announced for Friday’s WWE SmackDown to see who her opponent will be at WWE Crown Jewel

* A “Los Americanos” video on the El Grande Americano’s will air tonight

* AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will be in the WWE Raw G.M. Adam Pearce backstage segment

* Paul Heyman has an interview for international audiences

* Penta and War Raiders have an international interview segment

(H/T: Fightful Select)