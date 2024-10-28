The complete WWE Raw spoiler lineup, as well as some late backstage news and notes for tonight’s show have surfaced.

Featured below is a rundown of what to expect on tonight’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 “go-home show” at GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania:

Raw Spoiler Lineup:

* “Main Event” Jey Uso promo opener

* Zelina Vega vs. Ivy Nile

* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins promo

* No. 1 Contender: New Day vs. LWO vs. War Raiders

* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Dominik Mysterio vs. FORMER WORLD HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION (Damian Priest)

Raw Spoiler News & Notes:

* The Bloodline group are in Hershey, PA. and are once again expected on WWE Raw for the second week in a row

* There is a producer for the “Main Event” Jey Uso promo segment, which usually indicates physicality

* Seth “Freakin'” Rollins and “Big” Bronson Reed are set to brawl a bunch again

* LWO’s Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Creed Bros, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are all set for the show.

* Rod Zapata is set to referee the main event match, which is scheduled to run for two segments. The top contender tag-team match is set for three segments. Vega-Nile is two segments.

WWE Main Event Taping Lineup:

* R-Truth vs. Chad Gable

* Otis vs. Pete Dunne

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Pure Fusion Collective

WWE Speed & Dark Match Lineup:

* Sheamus vs. Bron Breakker (WWE Speed)

* Cody Rhodes vs. Carmelo Hayes (Dark Match)

(H/T: Fightful Select)